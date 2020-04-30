Air pollution: What parts of the UK have the highest levels?

The government will be releasing its annual data on air quality in the UK later.
This shows how levels of air pollution compare in different areas of the UK and it also reveals where current levels are very high and potentially dangerous.
Air pollution is a term that describes the harmful gases and particles in the air. We can't always see these substances as many are invisible to the human eye, but they affect the quality of the air around us and this can be very damaging to both human health and the environment.
Vehicles including cars, buses, trucks and motorcycles all emit air pollutants. They can also be given off by planes and trains and at factories and power plants where fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas are burned.
Cigarette smoke, the burning of wood for heating and cooking, and farming all contribute to air pollution too.
Air pollution is a really important issue because it can have very harmful consequences when it comes to human life. Vehicles on the roads are the primary source of pollution in towns and cities, and many people end up breathing in these harmful gases.
Pollutants can end up in a person's lungs and even in their bloodstream which is dangerous.
Those with heart or lung conditions like asthma, and the elderly are particularly at risk. Children can also be affected if they're exposed to very high levels outside of places like school, for example.
Every chance you have to skip a plane flight, walk or bike instead of take a car, or eat plants instead of animals makes a big difference for the climate.
Air pollution isn't only bad news for human health, but it also poses a threat to the environment. Harmful gases and particles can damage land and crops and they can also end up in bodies of water, putting animals, plants and whole ecosystems at risk.
Pollutants like carbon and methane also contribute to climate change.
Some steps have been taken to reduce levels of air pollution in the UK. Last year, The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs - which is part of the government - introduced its Clean Air Strategy with the aim of improving air quality and saving lives.
Some of the measures in the government's strategy include the introduction of laws to stop the sale of the most polluting fuels and the education of people and businesses on what they can do to help reduce levels of air pollution.
There are also many organisations and campaigns taking action to reduce air pollution levels in the UK like Clean Air Greater Manchester, Healthy Air, the British Lung Foundation and Friends of the Earth.
