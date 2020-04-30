Air pollution: What parts of the UK have the highest levels?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What's air pollution and why's it so important?

The government will be releasing its annual data on air quality in the UK later.

This shows how levels of air pollution compare in different areas of the UK and it also reveals where current levels are very high and potentially dangerous.

What is air pollution?

Getty Images The fumes given off by vehicles affect air quality

Air pollution is a term that describes the harmful gases and particles in the air. We can't always see these substances as many are invisible to the human eye, but they affect the quality of the air around us and this can be very damaging to both human health and the environment.

Vehicles including cars, buses, trucks and motorcycles all emit air pollutants. They can also be given off by planes and trains and at factories and power plants where fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas are burned.

Cigarette smoke, the burning of wood for heating and cooking, and farming all contribute to air pollution too.

What gases are classed as air pollutants? Common air pollutants include: sulphur dioxide

nitrogen dioxide

carbon monoxide

ozone

Why does it matter?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. One boy and his dog, Baggy, take on pollution

Air pollution is a really important issue because it can have very harmful consequences when it comes to human life. Vehicles on the roads are the primary source of pollution in towns and cities, and many people end up breathing in these harmful gases.

Pollutants can end up in a person's lungs and even in their bloodstream which is dangerous.

Those with heart or lung conditions like asthma, and the elderly are particularly at risk. Children can also be affected if they're exposed to very high levels outside of places like school, for example.

Every chance you have to skip a plane flight, walk or bike instead of take a car, or eat plants instead of animals makes a big difference for the climate. Professor Kimberly Nicholas , Sustainability scientist at Lund University in Sweden.

Getty Images Air pollution is a particular concern when it comes to those with conditions like asthma

Air pollution isn't only bad news for human health, but it also poses a threat to the environment. Harmful gases and particles can damage land and crops and they can also end up in bodies of water, putting animals, plants and whole ecosystems at risk.

Pollutants like carbon and methane also contribute to climate change.

What's being done to tackle it?

Getty Images Organisations like Clean Air Greater Manchester encourage children to cycle to school to help reduce air pollution levels

Some steps have been taken to reduce levels of air pollution in the UK. Last year, The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs - which is part of the government - introduced its Clean Air Strategy with the aim of improving air quality and saving lives.

Global Action Plan's tips for tackling air pollution Global Action Plan is the charity behind Clean Air Day which aims to educate people about air pollution. Here are some top tips from the charity on how you can help reduce air pollution. 1. Give your car a holiday - ask your parents or carers to leave the car at home and walk, scoot, cycle or take public transport when you can. 2. Discover the side streets - use quieter streets when you're walking or cycling to avoid polluted main roads. 3. Don't idle the engine - if your family needs to drive, remind the driver to turn off the engine when the car isn't moving. 4. Go electric - electric vehicles are the future, and even now there are lots of ways you can travel electric. Ask your parents to try by hiring an electric car or taxi or test drive an electric vehicle. 5. Get involved with Clean Air Day 2020 - Ask your school, friends and family to tackle air pollution on Clean Air Day on 8 October. You can start by completing this survey with your family!

Some of the measures in the government's strategy include the introduction of laws to stop the sale of the most polluting fuels and the education of people and businesses on what they can do to help reduce levels of air pollution.

There are also many organisations and campaigns taking action to reduce air pollution levels in the UK like Clean Air Greater Manchester, Healthy Air, the British Lung Foundation and Friends of the Earth.