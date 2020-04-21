What’s your favourite British sporting moment from last five years?

Getty Images

As the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, some of the biggest sporting competitions are still on hold.

Euro 2020, Wimbledon and the Premier League have all been postponed until the situation is brought under control.

But don't worry if you are missing your sport. Newsround has put together a list of some of biggest moments in British sport from the last five years!

Let us know which one is your favourite in the comments below, and let us know if you think we've left off any others too.

Great Britain win Davis Cup (November 2015)

Tennis legend Andy Murray led Great Britain to victory in the Davis Cup.

Murray beat Belgium's David Goffin in Ghent to give the Brits an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five match final.

It was Britain's first win since 1936 and took their total victories in the Davis Cup competition, the tennis version of the World Cup, to 10.

It was another trophy Andy could add to his list of major achievements including wins at Wimbledon, the US Open and the Olympic Games.

Leicester City wins the Premier League (May 2016)

Leicester City winning the Premier League title in 2016 is arguably one of the greatest sporting stories of all time.

They started the season as massive underdogs after almost being relegated the season before.

But the Foxes stormed to glory and ended up finishing 10 points clear at the top, losing just three league games all season.

The fairy-tale victory also turned players including Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante into global stars.

Adam Peaty smashes world record in Rio (August 2016)

Team GB's Adam Peaty smashed his own world record to take Olympic gold in the men's 100 metres breaststroke.

Peaty, just 21 at the time, finished the race in 57.13 seconds, which was over a second ahead of his nearest rival in the pool.

He became the first British swimmer to win an Olympic gold since Adrian Moorhouse 28 years earlier.

What makes his achievement even more incredible is that Adam was scared of water as a child!

GB women's hockey in golden triumph (August 2016)

Great Britain's women's hockey team battled their way to Olympic gold, and into the record books, after a tense final against the Netherlands in 2016.

Team GB beat the reigning champions on penalties with goalkeeper Maddie Hinch becoming a hero due to her marvellous saves.

It was the first time a UK hockey team had ever won an Olympic gold medal!

Wales reach Euro 2016 semi finals (July 2016)

Wales reaching this stage of tournament was a HUGE achievement, especially as many of the team had never played in a major international tournament.

But it was also a major success for the UK as a whole, marking the first time in 20 years since a British team had reached a major international semi-final.

The result meant they could justifiably call themselves the best team in Britain, having got much further in the competition than England and Northern Ireland, and with Scotland not even qualifying.

So while they may have lost out to Portugal in the semi-finals, some consider Wales one of the real winners of the tournament.

Lizzy Yarnold retains skeleton gold (February 2018)

Lizzy Yarnold won Team GB's first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

She won the skeleton, a winter sport where the competitor rides head-first and face down on a flat sled on an ice track.

Yarnold became the first British athlete to defend a Winter Olympics title after she won gold four years earlier in Sochi, Russia.

Lizzy retired from the sport in 2018 and is still Britain's most successful Winter Olympian.

England netball team's Commonwealth Games victory (April 2018)

England's netballers stunned overwhelming favourites Australia on a dramatic final day at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The Roses claimed gold with a 52-51 victory against the hosts thanks to Helen Housby's last-second winner.

The famous victory helped boost the popularity of netball in the UK, with 130,700 women taking up the sport after that incredible final.

England penalty shootout success (July 2018)

England does not win penalty shootouts! That's the rule fans have become used to.

The Three Lions had lost every one they had faced during tournaments in 1990, 1996, 1998, 2004, 2006 and 2012. But that all changed at the 2018 World Cup when England took on Colombia in the last-16 knockout game.

First, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford brilliantly saved Carlos Bacca's penalty.

This then allowed Eric Dier to score the winning penalty in the shootout and sparking huge celebrations across England.

Northern Ireland beats Ukraine in Euro 2016 (June 2016)

Northern Ireland's 2-0 win over Ukraine in the group stage of Euro 2016 might not be as big a win as some as the others in the list, but the result was very historically significant for Northern Ireland.

It gave them their first win at a major tournament since beating hosts Spain at the 1982 World Cup.

For the two goal scorers it also helped them get their name in the tournament record books - Gareth McAuley became the second-oldest scorer at the Euros, and Niall McGinn netted the latest ever goal at the tournament.

It wasn't just the players who had success at Euro 2016 either. Northern Ireland fans, as well as those from Iceland, the Republic of Ireland and Wales, were given an award from UEFA for their "passion and dedication" during the tournament.

Liverpool's incredible comeback in Champions League (May 2019)

Jurgen Klopp's team produced one of the greatest comebacks in football history to beat Lionel Messi and his Barcelona team-mates in the Champions League semi-final.

After losing the first leg 3-0, Liverpool needed a 4-0 victory to reach the final - and they only went and did it!

The Reds pulled off the miraculous comeback thanks to two goals each from Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi.

Klopp's men would go on to beat Tottenham in the final to win the Champions League title for the first time since 2005.

Celtic wins treble treble (May 2019)

Until then no team in the history of Scottish football had ever won the treble three times.

But last year Celtic made history

By winning the Scottish League, the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup the team became the first ever to win all three cups, three years running - making it the 'treble treble'.

Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe win big at Winter Paralympics (March 2018)

Alpine skier Menna Fitzpatrick was just 19 years old when she became Britain's most-decorated Winter Paralympian at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

She only has 5% vision and skis with guide Jennifer Kehoe.

But great teamwork resulted in Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe winning one gold, two silver and one bronze medal - as well as both skiers getting an MBE from the Queen.

England win Cricket World Cup in super over (July 2019)

It has to have been one of the most exciting and most tense finals in history!

Both England and New Zealand scored 241 in their 50 overs, making it the first tie in a Cricket World Cup final. They then both scored 15 in the super over - cricket's equivalent of a penalty shootout.

In the end, England was crowned world champions because they'd scored more boundary fours and sixes over the whole match.

Dina storms to victory in Doha (October 2019)

Every now and then, an athlete comes along that gets the sporting world very excited indeed - and Dina Asher-Smith is one of them.

She is the fastest woman in British history!

And in 2019, she also became the first British woman to win a major global sprint title.

Dina took gold in the final of the women's 200 metres at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Let us know which of these is your favourite. Or do you have a suggestion of your own? Let us know in the comments below.