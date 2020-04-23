If Joe Wicks PE classes weren't enough to keep you fit and healthy during lockdown, then why not try some dancing.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals have come up with a brand new routine for you to learn, dancing along to to Dua Lipa's song Physical.

You'll be able to perform it at home during a special BBC programme called Big Night In which will be on TV on 23 April, and send in your videos before the show airs.

This is the first of five videos to teach you what to do. Check out the others on the Strictly Come Dancing website.