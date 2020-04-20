Lyrids meteor shower: When and how to see it

Getty Images Lyrids meteor shower seen over Germany in 2018

Astronomy fans may be looking to the skies the next couple of nights because the Lyrids meteor shower is set to hit its peak.

The amazing sight happens every year and will be particularly visible this year between 21 and 22 April.

It has to be dark to see it properly so people wanting to catch a glimpse will have to stay up late with the time between midnight and 3.00 am in the UK expected to be the best time to take a look.

There may be up to 18 meteors an hour to be spotted - it could even be more. Back in 1982 a peak of 90 meteors per hour was recorded!

There are lots of different meteor showers which happen at different times of the year. They are named after the group of stars, known as a constellation, in which they occur.

What are meteors?

PA A single meteor shoots across the sky

A meteor is a space rock that falls into the Earth's atmosphere and, as it falls, it gets very hot.

The rock gets so hot that a visible glow is created around it.

So, what we see isn't actually the falling rock - it's the glowing heat around it - racing across the sky!

When lots of meteors fall all at once around the same place, the glow of heat around them, gets brighter so we can see them.

This often looks like a shower of light in the sky.

The meteors we see have little to no chance of hitting the Earth - they are usually really small, from the size of a grain of sand to a small boulder, and burn up before they can reach us.

Getty Images Are you sitting comfortably? These guys had the right idea when they sat down to watch the Lyrids meteor shower in Turkey

How can you see a meteor shower?

Once you know when a meteor shower is happening you don't need a lot of fancy equipment like a telescope, just a clear night with no clouds, warm clothes and some patience.

It's important to wrap up warm as you might be sitting still for a long time - don't get cold!

Get in a comfy position, perhaps lying back on a chair, so you don't strain your neck, turn off any lights you can and go to the darkest part of the garden.

Give your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness, then sit back, keep watch and enjoy.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Beginner's guide to astronomy

Have you spotted the Lyrids before?

Let us know in the comments if so!