Pippy Eats teaches us to make instant ramen

Pippy Eats is run by Pippa from Manchester and she loves to cook Asian food.

As a kid Pippa's granddad would take her and her brothers to a dim sum restaurant in Liverpool.

She loved trying all the new and exciting things, so taught herself to make the food and now shares what she's learnt with others.

Pippa won Britain's Best Home Cook in 2018 and is teaching us how to make a really quick and easy vegetable instant ramen with whatever you can find in the fridge.