Tasty food you can make at home

Lot's of you have been spending your spare time at home cooking up a storm so we've tracked down some pretty impressive chefs to help you out with some easy and quick dishes that you can make at home.
Please remember to always get an adults help with making these dishes.
Original Flava
First up we've got Original Flava run by brothers Shaun and Craig from London.
They love to cook delicious Caribbean food.
The brothers learned how to cook Jamaican food from their Mother and Grandmother when they were younger.
They now teach others how to make these mouth-watering meals.
The boys have been showing us how to cook stewed chicken and vegetables.
- First, to season the chicken, add chicken to a bowl then add all seasonings and soy sauce.
- Mix de ting - (In Shaun and Craig voice) Mix it all together making sure that the chicken pieces are all coated.
- Wash and chop veg with the skin on.
- Use a large frying pan, add oil and wait for oil to heat up.
- Add onion and cook until soft, then add chicken and stir.
- Mix chicken granules in 150ml of water and add it it.
- Give it a stir then add the potatoes and carrots.
- Add extra water, enough to cook the potatoes and carrots.
- Pop lid on and leave for 20 - 25 mins.
- Add spinach and leave to wilt for another five minutes and there you have it.
Pippy Eats
We have Pippy Eats run by Pippa from Manchester, who loves to cook Asian food.
As a kid Pippa's granddad would take her and her brother to a dim sum restaurant in Liverpool.
She loved trying all the new and exciting things, so taught herself to make the food and now shares what she's learnt with others.
Pippa won Britain's Best Home Cook in 2018 and is teaching us how to make a really quick and easy vegetable instant ramen.
- Boil 500ml of water in a saucepan.
- Add green veg, bean sprouts and instant noodles and cook for 4 minutes.
- Strain the noodles and veg and stir through the packet seasoning.
- Place in a large pasta bowl.
- In a large frying pan, fry the mushrooms and egg in hot oil for 4-5 minutes, until cooked.
- Serve the mushrooms and fried egg on top of the packet noodles and veg.
- Garnish with chilli and spring onion.
Omari
At 11-years-old Omari is one of the youngest vegan chefs in the UK.
He's been cooking since he was seven to help his mum out but quickly began creating his own meals for the family to enjoy.
Omari cooks vegan meals because he "didn't like how animals were treated for food".
He now teaches others how to cook vegan meals too, check out his Lentil Bolognese.
- Rinse the lentils, mushrooms, onions, garlic and bell peppers.
- Chop up the mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and garlic.
- Place a wok on the hob on a medium heat pour oil, onions and garlic in and cook down till soft.
- When mixture is soft add in your tinned tomatoes, black pepper, salt and pimento seeds. Cook down for 5 minutes until you see bubbles.
- Then add all remaining ingredients and mix until all covered and place the lid on for 15 to 20 minutes.