Tasty food you can make at home

Lot's of you have been spending your spare time at home cooking up a storm so we've tracked down some pretty impressive chefs to help you out with some easy and quick dishes that you can make at home.

Please remember to always get an adults help with making these dishes.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Original Flavour Recipe

Original Flava

First up we've got Original Flava run by brothers Shaun and Craig from London.

They love to cook delicious Caribbean food.

The brothers learned how to cook Jamaican food from their Mother and Grandmother when they were younger.

They now teach others how to make these mouth-watering meals.

The boys have been showing us how to cook stewed chicken and vegetables.

You will need... 800g Skinless and Boneless chicken

2-3 Potatoes

1 Large Onion

2 Carrots

Spinach (Hand full)

1 tsp Paprika

1 tsp Garlic Powder

1 tsp Black Pepper

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Thyme

1 tbsp Soy Sauce or Worcestershire sauce

Chicken Granules

1 tbsp Vegetable Oil

First, to season the chicken, add chicken to a bowl then add all seasonings and soy sauce. Mix de ting - (In Shaun and Craig voice) Mix it all together making sure that the chicken pieces are all coated. Wash and chop veg with the skin on. Use a large frying pan, add oil and wait for oil to heat up. Add onion and cook until soft, then add chicken and stir. Mix chicken granules in 150ml of water and add it it. Give it a stir then add the potatoes and carrots. Add extra water, enough to cook the potatoes and carrots. Pop lid on and leave for 20 - 25 mins. Add spinach and leave to wilt for another five minutes and there you have it.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Pippy Eats recipe

Pippy Eats

We have Pippy Eats run by Pippa from Manchester, who loves to cook Asian food.

As a kid Pippa's granddad would take her and her brother to a dim sum restaurant in Liverpool.

She loved trying all the new and exciting things, so taught herself to make the food and now shares what she's learnt with others.

Pippa won Britain's Best Home Cook in 2018 and is teaching us how to make a really quick and easy vegetable instant ramen.

You will need... 1 Packet instant noodles (Any flavour)

1 tbsp vegetable or sunflower oil

1 Egg

4 Small stems tender stem broccoli

1 small head Pak Choi

You can use any green veg here - courgette, asparagus, cabbage, spinach etc

2 Mushrooms

1 Small handful Bean sprouts

1 Spring onion

1 Red chilli (optional)

Boil 500ml of water in a saucepan. Add green veg, bean sprouts and instant noodles and cook for 4 minutes. Strain the noodles and veg and stir through the packet seasoning. Place in a large pasta bowl. In a large frying pan, fry the mushrooms and egg in hot oil for 4-5 minutes, until cooked. Serve the mushrooms and fried egg on top of the packet noodles and veg. Garnish with chilli and spring onion.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Omari's recipe

Omari

At 11-years-old Omari is one of the youngest vegan chefs in the UK.

He's been cooking since he was seven to help his mum out but quickly began creating his own meals for the family to enjoy.

Omari cooks vegan meals because he "didn't like how animals were treated for food".

He now teaches others how to cook vegan meals too, check out his Lentil Bolognese.

You will need... 400g of red split lentils

1 bell pepper

3 tins of chopped tomatoes

1 Tbsp of olive oil

1 Tbsp of all purpose seasoning

1 teaspoon of black pepper

2 pimento seeds

Fresh thyme

Pinch of salt

2 cloves of garlic

5 mushrooms

1 whole onion