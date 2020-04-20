TikTok UK house: Who's in it and what do you need to know?

FANBYTES Seb, Monty, SurfaceLdn, Shauni, Lily and Katie

The first ever UK TikTok house has been created.

Six TikTokers in the UK have moved in together to create content whilst the country is in lockdown. They will be making videos, responding to challenges, and hosting livestreams.

They are called the Bytesquad and living in the house together are; Shauni, 19, SurfaceLdn, 22, Seb, 20, Monty, 17, KT Franklin, 19, and Lily Rose, 20.

What is a TikTok house? A TikTok house is a place where TikTokers can live and work together to create videos.

There are already TikTok houses in the US, but Bytesquad is the first in the UK.

They had been planning the move before the coronavirus pandemic and moved into the house before the lockdown began on 23 March.

The Bytesquad want to help people during the coronavirus, "We're doing daily livestreams and other content, so followers have stuff to interact with while they stay indoors. Seeing some of the reactions and comments is really encouraging", says housemate Monty.

FANBYTES The housemates made a TikTok video of things to do in lockdown

Together the TikTok stars have more than 14 million followers and their Bytesquad channel has over 280,000 followers. They will be posting on their individual accounts as well as trying to create their own reality show about what it is like to live together. This will be called Bytehouse and will be on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

The house is in London but its exact location is being kept a secret.

Monty said one reason he wanted to join the house is to prove that UK TikTok stars can be as successful as those in the US.

Other social media houses

Bytesquad is the first UK TikTok house but there have already been similar social media houses in the US and the UK.

In the past, YouTubers and gamers have created houses where they can live and work together. It is a way of increasing followers by joining together with other people.

HypeHouseLa/Instagram The Hype House

Hype House is a TikTok house in America, which has 21 members living together and more than 14 million followers.

Getty Images KSI is part of the Sidemen

KSI lived in the Sidemen house with several other YouTubers including Vikkstar and Miniminter.