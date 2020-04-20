Harry and Meghan stop talking to some UK newspapers

Getty Images The couple returned to the UK for the Commonwealth Day Service in early March, before the country went into lockdown

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have told some UK newspapers that they'll no longer have any contact with them.

The BBC was told that a letter about the new "zero engagement policy" had been sent to the editors of The Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and Daily Express newspapers.

A representative for the couple said the decision was due to "distorted, false or invasive" stories printed about them in the past.

So far the newspapers mentioned haven't given an official response to the claims made in the letter.

But this decision means that Harry and Meghan's staff, who often speak to the media to confirm whether claims made about the couple are true or not, won't answer any calls from these newspapers from now on.

It will also apply to the website connected with these newspapers.

Why have Harry and Meghan made this decision?

The letter sent to the papers said that Harry and Meghan weren't happy about stories written about them, including what they thought was fake news.

The couple's media representative wrote it was "gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media" has printed "distorted, false or invasive" articles.

It added: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know - as well as complete strangers - have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason", because the newspapers want to make money from advertising.

Getty Images

"This policy is not about avoiding criticism," the letter continued.

"It's not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can't be based on a lie."

The letter said the couple will continue to work with other media and "young, up-and-coming journalists" to raise awareness of the issues and causes they care about.

What have Harry and Meghan said about the media in the past?

In January they gave up their royal titles, and many people thought the decision was related to past comments by the couple that the media had treated them unfairly.

In October 2019 Prince Harry and Meghan spoke in a documentary about how media attention affected them and Meghan admitted that adjusting to royal life was "hard".

The Duchess of Sussex also took legal action against The Mail on Sunday after she claims it unlawfully published a letter she wrote to her dad.

Getty Images

But a Mail on Sunday spokesman said the paper stood by the story it published and would defend the case "vigorously". It has also denied "that the duchess's letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning."

In 2016, Harry also complained about how Meghan, who was then his girlfriend, was being treated by the media, and said she was suffering sexist and racist abuse online.

Since leaving their roles as members of the royal family, they have moved to Canada and more recently to California with their young son Archie.