Coronavirus: Places in the world where lockdown is easing

Parts of Europe, India, Australia and China are starting to relax their lockdown rules, after the spread of the coronavirus outbreak has slowed in these places.

The positive news comes after some countries have seen a fall in the number of coronavirus cases reported, meaning that some schools and public places will start to re-open again.

Lockdown rules are different in lots of different countries, but all of them involve avoiding going to public places, keeping a safe distance away from other people and encouraging as many people as possible to stay at home.

Find out how some countries are changing these rules and why.

Europe

Getty Images This sign at a small shop in Germany says: "Dear customers, we are allowed to open again!"

Starting this week in Germany, small shops are allowed to reopen and schools will also open for those classes that have graduation exams coming up.

Poland will reopen parks and forests and in Norway, nursery schools will open their doors to children once again.

However, both Spain - which has one of Europe's strictest lockdowns - and France, have decided not to relax lockdown rules for a few more weeks.

But, starting from next week children in Spain will be allowed some time outside of their homes.

Australia and New Zealand

Getty Images Coogee beach, in New South Wales, has been opened by local authorities to allow residents to use it for daily exercise

Some beaches will reopen for the "mental and physical health" of the community in Sydney, Australia.

The region's mayor, Danny Said, said he had reopened Coogee, Clovelly and Maroubra beaches after a three week shutdown.

Most of Sydney's other beaches - including the famous Bondi Beach - will remain closed.

Getty Images New Zealand's Prime Minister has said that lockdown rules could be relaxed soon

New Zealand has been praised for how well it has controlled the spread of the virus, with only 12 deaths reported in the whole country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has extended the country's lockdown for one more week saying that "The longer we are in lockdown, the less likely it is that we will need to go back".

However, starting from next week, New Zealand will move down one level of lockdown, with businesses and schools getting ready to receive shoppers and students again.

Social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines will still remain in place.

India

Getty Images Farmers will be able to tend their crops in some parts of India

Starting today, India is relaxing some of its lockdown rules - but this won't apply to every state.

Farmers who grow and produce dairy, tea, coffee and rubber will be allowed to work, as well as shops selling farming products.

Public works programmes, which are an essential way for people to earn money, will re-open, with strict social-distancing rules. These programmes give money and food to people in return for unskilled work they do for the government.

Banks will be able to re-open, as well as government centres which look after benefits and pensions for vulnerable people.

But these new rules will not apply in places the government considers to be a virus hotspot, such as big cities.

There will still be restrictions on travel, schools, shopping malls and most businesses. All except those considered essential will remain shut.

China

Getty Images This family are walking outside near the popular 'Forbidden City' tourist spot in China's capital, Beijing.

Life in China is slowly starting to return to normal after coming through a strict lockdown.

China's capital city, Beijing, has re-opened 73 of its major tourist sites.

All of these sites are outdoor areas, and include some areas along the Great Wall.

An official with the Beijing bureau for tourism said they would reduce the amount of visitors allowed to these sites to 30% of its normal levels, so that it would not be too busy.

What about the UK?

Getty Images Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab joins in the clap for our carers

Here in the UK the government announced last week that the UK would face at least three more weeks of lockdown, to help control the spread of the virus.

The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab - stand who is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he recovers from coronavirus - said the UK's plan "is working" but that more needs to be done.

The UK is currently in its fifth week of lockdown, which included social distancing, closing all non-essential businesses, and staying at home to help stop the spread of the virus.

For comparison, Wuhan, in China where the virus started, was on a very strict lockdown for 76 days, around 10 weeks, but is now relaxing these measures.