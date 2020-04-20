play
Stay and Play Cup: Liverpool? Real Madrid? No - FC Copenhagen's Mo Daramy wins Fifa 20 tournament

Last updated at 06:24
Fifa 20 Stay and Play Cup winner Mo DaramyEA Sports

It was a football tournament featuring some of the biggest clubs in the world - with a difference.

The Stay and Play Cup was staged over five days to find an unofficial new champion of Europe, but by getting players to take each other on at Fifa 20.

Players from 20 European clubs, from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain to Liverpool and Manchester City, fought it out on the console.

And the winner was... Mo Daramy from FC Copenhagen of Denmark. He beat Jesper Karlstrom from Swedish club Djurgardens in Sunday's final.

As well as Manchester City and Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were the Premier League clubs taking part.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was the best Premier League player and managed to reach the quarter-finals, before losing 3-2 to the eventual finalist Karlstom.

The tournament was held because most of the world's football leagues have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was streamed on Twitch, and EA Sports - the company which makes the Fifa game - is donating US $1million (around £800,000) to Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Vinicius JuniorGetty Images
Vinicius Junior represented Real Madrid, until he was knocked out by Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold
Which teams and players took part?
  • AIK: Nabil Bahoui
  • Ajax: Sergiño Dest
  • Atletico Madrid: Joao Felix
  • Brondby: Jesper Lindström
  • Chelsea: Cesar Azpilicueta
  • Dortmund: Achraf Hakimi
  • Djurgården: Jesper Karlström
  • FC Copenhagen: Mo Daramy
  • HJK Helsinki: Nikolai Alho
  • Liverpool: Trent Alexander Arnold
  • Lyon: Bruno Guimaraes
  • Manchester City: Phil Foden
  • Marseille: Saîf Khaoui
  • PSG: Juan Bernat
  • PSV Eindhoven: Mohamed Ihattaren
  • Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr
  • Roma: Justin Kluivert
  • Tottenham Hotspur: Serge Aurier
  • Porto: Fabio Silva
  • Valencia: Manu Vallejo

