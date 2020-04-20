Stay and Play Cup: Liverpool? Real Madrid? No - FC Copenhagen's Mo Daramy wins Fifa 20 tournament

EA Sports

It was a football tournament featuring some of the biggest clubs in the world - with a difference.

The Stay and Play Cup was staged over five days to find an unofficial new champion of Europe, but by getting players to take each other on at Fifa 20.

Players from 20 European clubs, from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain to Liverpool and Manchester City, fought it out on the console.

And the winner was... Mo Daramy from FC Copenhagen of Denmark. He beat Jesper Karlstrom from Swedish club Djurgardens in Sunday's final.

As well as Manchester City and Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were the Premier League clubs taking part.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was the best Premier League player and managed to reach the quarter-finals, before losing 3-2 to the eventual finalist Karlstom.

The tournament was held because most of the world's football leagues have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was streamed on Twitch, and EA Sports - the company which makes the Fifa game - is donating US $1million (around £800,000) to Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Getty Images Vinicius Junior represented Real Madrid, until he was knocked out by Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold

Which teams and players took part?