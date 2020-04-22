Disney: New York teacher draws chalk characters

Jennifer Marino-Bonventre

A schoolteacher in America has come up with a cool way to help make people in her neighbourhood smile.

Jennifer Marino-Bonventre has used colourful chalk to brighten up pavements in an area of New York city called Queens.

She's drawn lots of Disney characters and written inspirational quotes.

Like cities in the UK and lots of other countries, New York is currently on lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It means schools there are closed at the moment so like lots of adults, Jennifer can't go to work like she normally would.

She says she was inspired by her own children to start drawing.

"It started because I wanted my own children to view what what happening differently," she said.

Her first drawing and quote was from a wise bear - Winnie the Pooh.

Jennifer said: "I drew that one quite quickly and didn't think much of it. Later that evening, we heard a family with two children outside. The children were very young and the parents took pictures of the kids with the picture of Pooh and the quote.

"It was exciting and my children said 'What are you going to draw tomorrow?' I've been drawing every day since then."

It looks like her pictures and messages have been very popular!

"People don't have much to do right now and what has happened is they are taking family walks to see what I have drawn that day. That's pretty cool.

"I am not writing sayings from my own mind - they are from the characters that I draw - but I find them to be a bit uplifting and it seems many others do, too," she said.

