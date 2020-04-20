Bitesize: Mabel, Sir David Attenborough and Liam Payne help you learn

Getty Images

Loads of celebrities including Sir David Attenborough, Mabel and Liam Payne have teamed up to help you with your schoolwork while you're having to learn from home.

It can be hard trying to learn without school, your friends and your teachers, so from today the BBC is starting something called Bitesize Daily.

You might have visited the BBC Bitesize website or app in the past, but now each day there will be lessons you can watch, listen to, or work through online.

To help with your work, even more famous faces will be sending in tips and advice to keep you motivated and focused throughout the day.

The celebrities involved are collaborating with teachers to make sure you learn all the stuff you need to while you're not in school. Over 200 teachers from around the country are working on Bitesize Daily - you'll get to know some of them on camera, while others are helping to come up with lessons behind the scenes.

You might even recognise one of the teachers from Britain's Got Talent!

What can we learn and who's involved?

Sir David Attenborough

The national treasure who loves the natural world will be helping to teach us about the oceans of the world and explaining why animals look the way they do.

Sergio Aguero

We're sure Man City striker Sergio Aguero loves to count all the medals he's won and goals he's scored, but now the Premier League is suspended, he's teamed up with BBC Bitesize Daily to help us learn to count in Spanish instead.

Mabel and Liam Payne

This is where music and reading is going to come together. Loads of musicians including Liam Payne and Mabel are going to take part in something called the Musical Big Read.

It'll last a whole week and will also see Strictly star Oti Mabuse reading story books you'd normally find at school.

Professor Brian Cox

Professor Brian Cox has got science covered, but we didn't expect him to be teaching P.E to be honest.

The Professor will be looking at topics such as the solar system and gravity.

Where are the lessons?

The BBC Bitesize Daily lessons start from Monday 20 April.

They can be found on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Bitesize website and app, BBC Four and BBC Sounds.