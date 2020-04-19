play
Strictly Come Dancing: What's your favourite moment?

Last updated at 13:04
Popular dances from past Strictly Come dancing showsGetty Images

If you're a fan of Strictly Come Dancing then we have some good news.

It's going to be back on our screens for a special series!

There'll be three episodes showing the country's favourite moments from the show, with highlights from themed weeks such as Movies, Musicals and Blackpool.

As always, the series will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman and they'll be joined, from home, by Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli.

The shows will include fun home videos from the Strictly dancers and past celebrity contestants, while viewers will also get the chance to get involved by sending in their homemade clips.

We've been told "the specials are set to air later this year on BBC One".

But before they hit our screens, we want to know what your favourite ever Strictly moment has been. Maybe it was when Stacey Dooley dressed as a Minion? Or perhaps it was seeing CBBC's Karim on the dancefloor?

Whatever it is, tell us in the comments below.

