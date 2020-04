Many of you will be doing your school work from home at the moment and it can be tricky staying on top of things.

Well from Monday 20 April, BBC Bitesize is providing daily lessons online to help you out.

Lots of famous faces are getting involved, including CBBC's Karim and Dianne Buswell from Strictly as well as TV presenter Radzi.

Here they give their top tips for getting in the right frame of mind for home working.