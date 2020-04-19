Animal Crossing: How to jazz up the game with famous paintings

Nintendo via the J. Paul Getty Museum

You can now add famous paintings to your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Museums in the US and across the world have had to close their doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, but now you can still enjoy well-known artworks and make your virtual world look even more impressive with famous masterpieces.

Thanks to a new art generator from the Getty Museum in Los Angeles you can look at more than 79,000 pieces of art, including those by famous artists such as Van Gogh and Monet.

If you want to import some of the artwork into your game, Getty's Animal Crossing Art Generator is fairly simple to use.

Players can search for a piece of artwork (paintings, sculptures and drawings) in the museum's collection. It then generates a QR code that can be scanned using the NookLink tool on the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app.

Getty Museum This is how Édouard Manet's painting "Jeanne", imported via QR code, looks as an Animal Crossing pattern and below is the real thing

The generator lets you make custom patterns with the artwork you import into the game. Those patterns can then be used to make clothes or decorate walls.

Of course, the graphics in Animal Crossing don't always do the paintings justice, so we'd recommend sticking with something clear, bold and recognisable!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become a major hit - the game sold more copies in its first week than the combined first week of sales of all previous Animal Crossing games.