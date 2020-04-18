play
Watch Newsround

Captain Tom releases charity single for the NHS

Last updated at 10:20
comments
View Comments (12)
Captain Tom MooreEPA

Captain Tom Moore, who's been fundraising for the NHS by walking lengths of his garden, has released a new charity single.

The 99-year-old former soldier has already raised over 21 million pounds for the health service by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

But he now wants to do even more!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Ricky speaks to Captain Tom's grandson Benjie

The Second World War veteran has now teamed up with musical singing star Michael Ball to release their version of the song You'll Never Walk Alone.

It also features the NHS Voices of Care Choir.

All profits from the single will go towards Captain Tom's 100th Birthday Walk Fund.

If it reaches number one in the charts on Friday, it'd mean he'd be in the top spot ready for his 100th birthday on Thursday 30 April.

Now that would be a great birthday present!

More like this

Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom Moore completes 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS

Big-Night-In-Stars-Taylor-Swift-Billie-Eilish-Lizzo

Together at Home concert: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga performing

Your Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • OMG! Captain Tom is amazing!

  • Again: wow wow wow wow 🤩 Keep it up Captain Tom!

  • Well done tom

  • Well Done!! He is so inspiring

  • Well done captain Tom!
    You are brilliant and everyone appreciates what you are doing for the NHS.

  • Captain Tom is the most heroic person I have seen during these times

    • standing proud soldier replied: 😀

  • captain tom is a hero

    • U18211931 replied: He is!

  • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Amazing work, my dad works for NHS and we all appreciate you very much. THank you for your service and all the work you have been doing.

  • Captain Tom,
    You are amazing,I hope you know that! I am sure that the NHS really appreciate you, and so do we! Thank you for all you have done. Please keep going.
    ❇️💖💎Sparkle💖💎❇️
    👩🏼‍⚕️🏩SaveTheNHS🏩👩🏼‍⚕️
    💙⛵️MemberOfBPFC⛵️💙

Top Stories

VARIOUS-BAKES-PLUS-KIDS.
image

Need some cooking ideas? Check out your brilliant bakes

world-tour-quiz

QUIZ: Can you name the famous landmarks?

comments
17
Phil-Foden.

Phil Foden's Man City knocked out of Fifa 20 tournament

Newsround Home