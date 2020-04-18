Captain Tom releases charity single for the NHS

EPA

Captain Tom Moore, who's been fundraising for the NHS by walking lengths of his garden, has released a new charity single.

The 99-year-old former soldier has already raised over 21 million pounds for the health service by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

But he now wants to do even more!

WATCH: Ricky speaks to Captain Tom's grandson Benjie

The Second World War veteran has now teamed up with musical singing star Michael Ball to release their version of the song You'll Never Walk Alone.

It also features the NHS Voices of Care Choir.

All profits from the single will go towards Captain Tom's 100th Birthday Walk Fund.

If it reaches number one in the charts on Friday, it'd mean he'd be in the top spot ready for his 100th birthday on Thursday 30 April.

Now that would be a great birthday present!