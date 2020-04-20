play
Watch Newsround

Ever wondered how you go to the toilet in space?

Have you ever wondered what it's like to go to the toilet in space?

If so, British astronaut, Tim Peake, has the answers.

Tim spent six months onboard the International Space Station.

He was the first British astronaut to live there.

He's been answering kids questions as part of a brand new STEM Learning project - that's science, technology, engineering and maths - to offer you guys home learning during the next few months.

Find out what he had to say here.

