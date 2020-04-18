play
QUIZ: Can you name the famous landmarks?

Last updated at 07:59
Coronavirus means no-one can travel around the world right now - so here at Newsround we had an idea: let's bring the sightseeing to you!

From the comfort of your own home, you can take a tour of famous world sites and see if you can remember which is which.

Enjoy the quiz.

  • 8/8!

  • 8/8 🗼🗽🗿

  • I love landmarks and capitals, and I got 8/8! Congrats to everyone else who did to!

  • 7/8 but I meant leaning tower of Pisa so I technically got 8/8

  • 8/8 I didn’t think I could get them all correct

    • U18025195 replied: same :-)

  • 4/8 I was expecting worse Well done everyone

    • U18025195 replied: thanks :-)

  • 7/8 I was not expecting that I am terrible at geography 😂

  • 8/8 - wish i could go to all those places right now. Oh well :-)

  • #FirstComment
    Your score: 8 / 8
    Great job
    Well done! You certainly know your stuff - why not send to your friends and see how they do?
    It was a bit easy, to be honest.
    ❇️💖💎Sparkle💖💎❇️
    👩🏼‍⚕️🏩SaveTheNHS🏩👩🏼‍⚕️
    💙⛵️MemberOfBPFC⛵️💙

    • Izzy replied: IKR

