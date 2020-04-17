Clap For Our Carers: Pictures from around the UK

Thousands of people around the country have once again been clapping, cheering, and even dressing up to show their support for NHS and key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
These hospital workers in Newcastle upon Tyne made the most of a break during their shift to join the weekly clap for carers event
This family in Northampton were out with their pots and pans to show their support at 8pm on Thursday - when the weekly event is taking place
Lois, aged five, went out on her doorstep in Newcastle Under Lyme to make some noise for local carers
This dog owner really got into the spirit of things by turning his pet into a Nightingale nurse
You'd never normally expect to see Old Trafford, the football ground of Manchester United lit up in blue - the colour of their rivals Manchester City. But this week they made an exception because blue is also the colour of the NHS
Another family in Northampton gave key workers a roaring reception
This family had a tambourine and even made cymbals using saucepan lids
Staff put a sign on the windshield in support of the NHS at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle upon Tyne, to salute local heroes
Even buses have been re-decorated with children's pictures in support of NHS workers and carers - like this one in Newcastle upon Tyne
These kids were keen to do more than clap for NHS 'angels' helping to care for people during the pandemic
This metal sculpture shows Aneurin Bevan, the chief architect of the NHS and is in Tredegar, Wales. The town clock face was illuminated blue in support of workers fighting coronavirus
The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak socially distanced while taking part in the "Clap For Our Carers" event
Nurses at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough lined up in height order!
Hospital staff at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool showed their support for Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £17 million for NHS charities
St Mary's lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast was also lit in a blue shadow.