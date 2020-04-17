play
Last updated at 07:15
image

Clap For Our Carers: Pictures from around the UK

Thousands of people around the country have once again been clapping, cheering, and even dressing up to show their support for NHS and key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
These hospital workers in Newcastle upon Tyne made the most of a break during their shift to join the weekly clap for carers event
Staff join in the applause at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle upon Tyne to salute local heroes during Thursday"s nationwide Clap for Carers initiative to recognise and support NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
This family in Northampton were out with their pots and pans to show their support at 8pm on Thursday - when the weekly event is taking place
Local residents take part in the weekly tribute to NHS and other key workers on April 16, 2020 in Northampton, United Kingdom.
Lois, aged five, went out on her doorstep in Newcastle Under Lyme to make some noise for local carers
Lois Copley-Jones aged 5, daughter of the photographer claps on her doorstep as part of 'Clap for Carers' in support of the NHS on April 16, 2020 in Newcastle Under Lyme, United Kingdom.
This dog owner really got into the spirit of things by turning his pet into a Nightingale nurse
A dog owner and his dog show their support for National Health Workers workers taking part in the Clap For Carers during the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in London, United Kingdom on April 16, 2020.
You'd never normally expect to see Old Trafford, the football ground of Manchester United lit up in blue - the colour of their rivals Manchester City. But this week they made an exception because blue is also the colour of the NHS
Old Trafford in blue.Getty Images
Another family in Northampton gave key workers a roaring reception
Local residents take part in the weekly tribute to NHS and other key workers on April 16, 2020 in Northampton, United Kingdom
This family had a tambourine and even made cymbals using saucepan lids
Local residents take part in the weekly tribute to NHS and other key workers on April 16, 2020 in Northampton, United Kingdom.
Staff put a sign on the windshield in support of the NHS at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle upon Tyne, to salute local heroes
Staff put a sign on the windshield in support of the NHS at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle upon Tyne, to salute local heroes during Thursdays nationwide Clap for Carers
Even buses have been re-decorated with children's pictures in support of NHS workers and carers - like this one in Newcastle upon Tyne
A double decker bus is decorated in support of the NHS at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle upon Tyne, to salute local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers initiative to recognise and support NHS workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic
These kids were keen to do more than clap for NHS 'angels' helping to care for people during the pandemic
Family in Northampton show support for NHS workers.
This metal sculpture shows Aneurin Bevan, the chief architect of the NHS and is in Tredegar, Wales. The town clock face was illuminated blue in support of workers fighting coronavirus
A metal sculpture of Aneurin Bevan, the chief architect of the National Health Service overlooks the the town clock which face was illuminated blue in support of the NHS in the fight against Covid 19 on Thursday April 16, 2020 in Tredegar, Wales.
The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak socially distanced while taking part in the "Clap For Our Carers" event
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) takes part in a national "clap for carers"
Nurses at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough lined up in height order!
NHS staff gather outside James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough
Hospital staff at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool showed their support for Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £17 million for NHS charities
A nurse at Aintree University Hospital
St Mary's lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast was also lit in a blue shadow.
St Mary's lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast is illuminated blue in recognition and support of NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic

