The Royal family: Kate and William want us to focus on our mental well-being

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reminding everyone that it's important to look after your mental health during lockdown.

Kate said there'd been a focus on physical well-being during the lockdown but she said: "We mustn't forget our mental well-being as well and making sure you're reaching out to those people around you.... even if it's over the phone or online to really make sure you have those conversations."

Prince William said that lockdown had been "frustrating" for many people and pressure, stress and loneliness had been building up.

"There is going to be an ever-increasing need for people to look after their mental health and take it seriously and also know where to go to get the support they might need," he said.

Kate said they and their kids had faced "ups and downs" during the lockdown like lots of families but that they've been keeping in touch with other family members through online video calls.

Kids are 'resilient'

Meanwhile a new report from the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland said being in lockdown could be difficult for children struggling with their mental health and they will need additional support for returning to school.

However, Dr Yvonne Skipper, a senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Glasgow, said that lockdown is unlikely to lead to problems for most children, who should cope with the situation.

She said children are "typically resilient" and are likely to come out of the experience with no ill-effects: "Kids are used to having some time to themselves so hopefully if it is only a couple of months they will pick up their friendships where they were and it should be OK."

She said video calls can be a good way to keep in touch, if you find them awkward you could try doing something with your hands, such as colouring or playing, while on a call with a friend so that you're doing something together.

Creating structure and routine to the day can help, as well as talking about how you feeling with parents or trusted adults around you.