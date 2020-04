Life in Covid-19 lockdown has meant two things are guaranteed - a lot of time at home and more people than ever going on walks for their daily exercise.

You might be a bit fed up of it by now, but you can guarantee most pets are LOVING life.

We asked you to send in some pictures and videos of your pets during lockdown.

And, boy oh boy, you didn't disappoint us. Martin has been through them all. Can you spot yours?