Coping with grief: 'You're not on your own and you are loved'

Newsround presenter Leah Boleto talks with Doctor Radha about how to cope when someone you love has died.

Leah lost her mum three years ago, she says "creating picture books, memories and just being outside with nature", helped with her feelings.

When someone you love dies, you will feel lots of emotions and this is called grief. Coping with those emotions might be harder at the moment because of the coronavirus and rules meaning we have to stay at home and can't see all of our family.

Doctor Radha says: "The most important thing to say is, with challenge comes a lot of kindness, a lot of support, there are lots of adults who are there for you. You're not on your own and you are loved and there are lots of people who can help you right now if you're finding it really difficult."