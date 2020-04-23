The cast of Malory Towers answer your questions

Malory Towers is based on the classic novels by Enid Blyton, which follows the adventures of Darrell Rivers as she leaves home to attend an all girls boarding school.

The series is set in Cornwall, in the late 1940s, in post-war Britain. The original six books by Enid Blyton were about what life was like after the war and the roles of girls at that time.

This new series however, brings the books up to date with a diverse cast and new themes such as FOMO and friendship cliques. But don't worry if you are a fan of the books, there will still be midnight feasts and mystery ghosts.

The books have been popular for many years, but this is the first time they have been made into a TV series in the UK.

We asked you to send in your questions and we received so many. We spoke with Ella who plays Darrell, Danya who plays Gwendoline, and Sienna who plays Sally.

They told us what the auditions were like, their funniest moments on set and how they are all best friends in real life.

Watch this to find out more.