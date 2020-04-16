Coronavirus: What's happening with lockdown?

Getty Images Dominic Raab is taking care of things whilst the prime minister is in hospital - he's going to update the UK about lockdown restrictions

Later today, the government will let us know how much longer they expect us to stay in lockdown for.

This is the fourth week that the UK has been asked to stay at home - to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

It's expected that ministers will announce a three week extension to the current lockdown, though some parts of the UK have already said what their plans are.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is looking after things whilst Boris Johnson recovers from coronavirus.

He has been holding meetings with scientists and advisors, and has said the decision about lockdown will be lead by science and all the evidence we have so far.

Mr Raab has said that easing restrictions too early would "risk a second wave" of infections.

What about the different parts of the UK?

Getty Images People have been asked to stay at home to try and stop the spread of the virus

In Northern Ireland, the First Minister Arlene Foster has already said the lockdown there will definitely be extended until 9 May.

Ministers in Scotland and Wales have also said that their lockdowns will stay in place for longer but haven't given new dates yet when they will review it.

What about other countries?

Getty Images Countries like Italy have relaxed their rules on lockdown - but there are still strict measures in place

Some other countries around the world are easing the restrictions on people living there but others are continuing the lockdown:

In the Republic of Ireland , the lockdown will continue until at least 5 May.

Denmark has reopened schools and nurseries for children up to the age of 11.

In Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced plans to slowly ease restrictions. Social distancing rules will stay in place until at least 3 May, with Ms Merkel also recommending the use of face masks in shops and on public transport.

France , however, has extended its lockdown measures for four more weeks until 11 May.

Thousands of smaller shops in Austria reopened on Tuesday, and the country will allow outdoor sport such as tennis, golf and athletics from 1 May

And as new cases of the infection go down in Italy and Spain , the lockdown rules there are being very carefully relaxed too.