Big Night In: Strictly stars teach UK to dance ahead of BBC show

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals have come up with a dance routine for the British public to learn!
They've done it for BBC's special programme called Big Night In - which will be on TV on April 23.
Each dancer has choreographed 10 seconds of the routine, which is set to Dua Lipa's song Physical.
They hope people will learn the dance and film themselves performing it.
The videos can then be sent to the show via social media - and a mix of the best moves will be broadcast on BBC One.
This video with Janette and Aljaž is the first part of the routine, but others are being posted every day with new moves.
Go to the Strictly Come Dancing website and look out for 'Keep Dancing Challenge' to see the other tutorials from Oti, Neil
The Big Night In will be a one-off programme where Comic Relief and Children In Need will come together for the first time for a special night of TV.
The show will celebrate people who are going the extra mile to support their communities at such a tricky time.
There will be lots of famous faces getting involved to cheer up the nation, and it'll be hosted by Matt Baker, Sir Lenny Henry and Davina McCall.
So will you have a go at the dance? Will you get your family involved too? Let us know what you think in the comments!
