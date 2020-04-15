play
Coronavirus cooking: We want to see your brilliant bakes

Last updated at 13:38
girl-dad-baking.Getty Images

From buns to biscuits and even bread - have you been baking while hanging out at home?

If so, we want to see your tasty treats.

And we're not fussy - it doesn't need to be something that would earn a Paul Hollywood handshake.

It can have a soggy bottom, a bit of a crumble or even have spent slightly too long in the oven...oops!

Whatever you've been baking we'd love to see it.

You can send your photos and videos of what you've been making to us using the links below:

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

