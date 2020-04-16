play
Coronavirus: Are you joining Clap for our Carers tonight?

Last updated at 11:51
Are you celebrating the NHS and key workers by joining in the weekly Clap for our Carers?

If so, we'd love to see videos of you taking part.

WATCH: Here are some of your cool clapping videos from previous weeks!

Whether you are clapping on your balcony, banging a pan in your garden or cheering from your front door - we want to see it!

You can upload your videos using these links and don't forget you can also post your comments below.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

comments
comments
