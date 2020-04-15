Lots of people will using their time at home to learn a new skill or brush up on an old one.

Music is a really creative way to express yourself and lots of celebrities have been posting videos of themselves singing songs and playing instruments online. Some have even held their very own concerts from their living rooms!

Perhaps you'd also like to have a go at putting a song together, but what does it take to come up with a hit tune?

Former Britain's Got Talent stars Bars and Melody share their top song-writing tips!