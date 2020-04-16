Wildlife during lockdown: What animals have you seen?

Wildlife experts are seeing some hidden benefits of lockdown for animals and wildlife.

Places that used to be noisy, with lots of people walking or driving around, are now much quieter.

This is means that wildlife and animals, that are usually shy and sensitive to disturbances, might now be easier to spot as they come out of hiding.

And experts say wildlife and nature can be good for our mental health and help improve our mood, especially when we're spending so much more time indoors.

