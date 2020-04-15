Nightingale hospitals: Who is Florence Nightingale?

Getty Images The Nightingale hospitals have been built to help deal with the increase of patients

Special hospitals have been set up in the UK, to make sure there are enough wards and beds to treat those with coronavirus who need looking after.

These buildings are called the Nightingale hospitals. So far there are plans to have seven Nightingale hospitals in the UK.

They're in big cities like London, Manchester, Birmingham and two new hospitals will be built in Exeter and Sunderland by May.

In London the Excel Centre was turned into a medical facility.

The name for the hospitals was inspired by the pioneering nurse Florence Nightingale.

Who was Florence Nightingale?

Getty Images This is a portrait of Florence Nightingale

Florence Nightingale was a nurse in the 1900s who changed the way people nursed, stopping the spread of infection and disease in hospitals, helping to save many lives.

England's chief nursing officer, Ruth May, said it was "absolutely fitting" that the hospitals have been named after Florence Nightingale.

Ms May said that Florence Nightingale was an "iconic nursing leader of her time" and a "pioneer for infection control".

The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, who leads the government's plans on health in the UK, said the construction of the hospitals was "testament to the work and the brilliance of the many people involved", and it showed the "best of the NHS".

China's coronavirus hospitals begin to close

Getty Images The hospital in Wuhan is under deconstruction

Meanwhile China is closing one of its special hospitals that were built for people who had coronavirus.

The building was made in Wuhan to help treat all of the people who had the disease.

But because fewer and fewer people there have the disease - they no longer need to use the hospital.