play
Watch Newsround

Coronavirus: Is your dog loving lockdown life?

Last updated at 13:08
comments
View Comments
dogs.Getty Images

Life in Covid-19 lockdown has meant two things are guaranteed - a lot of time at home and more people than ever going on walks for their daily exercise.

You might be a bit fed up of it by now, but you can guarantee most dogs are LOVING life.

We want you to send in videos of your dog, or dogs, having a great time during lockdown.

It can be them in the house, in the garden or out on a walk.

But why stop there? Send us videos of any pets you have loving life during lockdown- cats, dogs, hamsters, birds, even fish!

You can send your pet photos and videos to us using the links below:

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

More like this

Rainbow-in-window

Coronavirus: Why are we still in lockdown in the UK?

mabel
play
1:22

Mabel: Check out the singer's fitness and wellbeing routine

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

mabel
play
1:22

Mabel's tips on bossing lockdown

Tom Moore

The 99-year-old army captain raising millions for the NHS

comments
1
Niall-Horan-Harry-Styles-Liam-Payne-Zayn-Malik-Louis-Tomlinson.

Are One Direction getting back together?

comments
19
Newsround Home