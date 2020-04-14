Coronavirus: Is your dog loving lockdown life?

Getty Images

Life in Covid-19 lockdown has meant two things are guaranteed - a lot of time at home and more people than ever going on walks for their daily exercise.

You might be a bit fed up of it by now, but you can guarantee most dogs are LOVING life.

We want you to send in videos of your dog, or dogs, having a great time during lockdown.

It can be them in the house, in the garden or out on a walk.

But why stop there? Send us videos of any pets you have loving life during lockdown- cats, dogs, hamsters, birds, even fish!

You can send your pet photos and videos to us using the links below:

