The 99-year-old army captain raising millions for the NHS

Hannah Ingram-Moore Tom Moore is aiming to walk 100 laps of 25m around his garden

A 99-year-old former British soldier has raised over £1.3 million to help the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Moore from Bedfordshire, will mark his 100th birthday by completing 100 laps of his garden by Thursday.

He had originally hoped to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together to thank staff who had helped his recovery from cancer.

He said: "I thank the British public from the bottom of my heart".

More than 64,000 people have contributed to his fund so far.

@captaintommoore Mr Moore served in India and Burma during World War Two

Mr Moore, who was born in West Yorkshire, was a captain in the British Army during World War Two, serving in India and Burma.

He was supposed to celebrate his 100th birthday with a party of 100 people, but this had to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Instead, he's spending his time slowly completing 100 laps around his 25 metre garden.

He's done 70 laps so far and hopes to complete the final 30 over the next three days.