PM thanks NHS for looking after him

UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson has left hospital and will continue his recovery from coronavirus at home.

He praised the NHS staff at St Thomas' Hospital for the "brilliant care he has received".

A statement from 10 Downing Street went on to say, "On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work."

He'll be staying at Chequers, the country house that comes with the job of being PM, while he recovers.

He gave this video message.