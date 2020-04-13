Coronavirus: Famous landmarks around the world light up for hope
With many countries around the world in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, landmarks and buildings around the globe have been turned into works of art using amazing light displays and powerful projectors.
In Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, the Christ the Redeemer statue, which towers over the city, was lit up to look like a doctor on Easter Sunday. It was to thank the health care workers who are helping to fight the world wide coronavirus pandemic.
The world famous landmark was also decorated with children's drawings of hope. The spectacular display reached the 38-metre high statue using a huge projector.
At an incredible 4,478 metres high, the Matterhorn is one of the tallest mountains in the Alps. It towers over the town of Zermatt, Switzerland. For the last few weeks, a powerful projector aimed at the face of the mountain, has been displaying the flags of the nations affected by the coronavirus. This was the amazing sight of the Union Jack - the flag of the United Kingdom, lighting up the mountain.
On a smaller scale, but still an amazing sight, a hotel in Duesseldorf, Germany switched the lights on in selected rooms to form a heart.
Back in the UK, British artist Mike Dicks projected a message of 'Keep calm and thank key workers' onto a wall of a church in Brighton. The sign also changes to say "Keep calm and thank shop keepers", "Keep calm and thank the NHS" and "Keep calm and watch telly".
In Canada, the Montreal Museum of Modern Art has been illuminated in the colours of the rainbow as a sign of hope, much like the rainbows many of you have been putting in your windows at home.
In Rome, Italy, the city's town hall building is illuminated with the colours of the Italian national flag. Sadly, Italy has been one of the worst affected countries but the amount of new cases of coronavirus has been dropping falling significantly over the past week.