Last updated at 09:05
image

Coronavirus: Famous landmarks around the world light up for hope

With many countries around the world in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, landmarks and buildings around the globe have been turned into works of art using amazing light displays and powerful projectors.
In Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, the Christ the Redeemer statue, which towers over the city, was lit up to look like a doctor on Easter Sunday. It was to thank the health care workers who are helping to fight the world wide coronavirus pandemic.
In Brazil the Christ the Redeemer statue was lit up to look like a doctor on Easter Sunday to honour health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus.Getty Images
The world famous landmark was also decorated with children's drawings of hope. The spectacular display reached the 38-metre high statue using a huge projector.
In Brazil the Christ the Redeemer statue was lit upGetty Images
At an incredible 4,478 metres high, the Matterhorn is one of the tallest mountains in the Alps. It towers over the town of Zermatt, Switzerland. For the last few weeks, a powerful projector aimed at the face of the mountain, has been displaying the flags of the nations affected by the coronavirus. This was the amazing sight of the Union Jack - the flag of the United Kingdom, lighting up the mountain.
© Light Art by Gerry Hofstetter / Foto Michael Kessler© Light Art by Gerry Hofstetter / Foto Michael Kes
On a smaller scale, but still an amazing sight, a hotel in Duesseldorf, Germany switched the lights on in selected rooms to form a heart.
Hyatt Regency Hotel in Duesseldorf illuminates rooms which form a heart during the coronavirus crisis in Duesseldorf, Germany, on April 11, 2020Getty Images
Back in the UK, British artist Mike Dicks projected a message of 'Keep calm and thank key workers' onto a wall of a church in Brighton. The sign also changes to say "Keep calm and thank shop keepers", "Keep calm and thank the NHS" and "Keep calm and watch telly".
A message of 'Keep Calm And Thank Shop Workers' by Illustrator and artist Mike Dicks is projected onto a wall of a church on March 29, 2020 in Brighton & Hove, EnglandGetty Images
In Canada, the Montreal Museum of Modern Art has been illuminated in the colours of the rainbow as a sign of hope, much like the rainbows many of you have been putting in your windows at home.
Montreal's museum of modern art is seen on April 11, 2020, illuminated in the colours of the rainbow as a sign of hope and in support of victims of the coronavirus.Getty Images
In Rome, Italy, the city's town hall building is illuminated with the colours of the Italian national flag. Sadly, Italy has been one of the worst affected countries but the amount of new cases of coronavirus has been dropping falling significantly over the past week.
Rome's Municipal building is illuminated with the colours of the Italian national flag to show the fight against the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to curb at Campidoglio Square in RomeGetty Images

