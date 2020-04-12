Stay and Play Cup: Football stars to play in Fifa tournament

EA SPORTS

Missing football? Well don't worry because some of the biggest football clubs in the world are going head to head in a brand new tournament.

But the players won't be kicking a single ball - they will be playing Fifa 20 on games consoles!

Twenty clubs including Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Real Madrid will nominate some of their superstar players to get online for the "Stay and Play Cup".

Getty Images Cesar Azpilicueta, nicknamed "Dave" as Chelsea fans struggled to pronounce his name when he first joined the club, was often seen playing Fifa against other players on Chelsea's preseason tour in 2015.

What's happening?

Most of the world's football leagues have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But this will give you the chance to watch your favourite players in action - kind of!

The tournament will be live streamed on Twitch and EA Sports - the company who make Fifa - are donating US $1million (around £800,000) to Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund.

It will start on 15 April and will take place over five days, with the final taking place on 19 April.

How will it work?

Getty Images Vinicius Junior will represent Real Madrid

It's 'winner stays on'!

Each match will be a 1v1 game with the winner advancing to the next round and the loser being eliminated.

So each team had better make sure their chosen player is on top form.

In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, games will be decided by extra time and penalties.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Footballers try out the loo roll challenge

Which clubs are taking part?

From the Premier League, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will all have players taking part.

There will also be players from French clubs Lyon, Marseille and Paris Saint Germain joining in.

German club Dortmund and Spanish teams Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia will also be represented.

Jose Mourinho's old club Porto, Italian side AS Roma and players from Dutch clubs Ajax and PSV Eindhoven will also take part.

There will also be players from Swedish sides AIK and Djurgarden, Finnish club HJK Helsinki and Danish teams FC Copenhagen and Brondby.

Which players can we see?

Getty Images Chesea's Cesar Azpilicueta will be taking part

Here are the players announced so far.

Chelsea - Cesar Azpilicueta

Lyon - Bruno Guimarães

Real Madrid - Vinicius Junior

Ajax - Sergino Dest