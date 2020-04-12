The Queen sends message of hope and light on Easter Sunday

Getty Images The Queen attended a special church service last year, but will remain in her home at Windsor Castle this Easter weekend.

The Queen has sent a message of hope in a special Easter message to the nation.

Speaking from Winsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth II, who is head of the Church of England, said that "This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart, we keep others safe".

It is thought to be the Queen's first ever Easter address and was recorded in isolation.

Churches and other places of worship are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but her majesty said, "We need Easter as much as ever".

Queen Elizabeth said many religions had festivals celebrating light overcoming darkness, which often featured the lighting of candles.

She said candles "seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none.

"They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us."

Getty Images Many people light candles during religious festivals - they represent light in darkness

She said the thought of Christ rising on the first Easter Day gives Christians new hope and fresh purpose, adding that we could all take heart from this during the coronavirus outbreak.

Wishing everyone of all faiths a happy Easter, she said: "May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future."