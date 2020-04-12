Meet the town where a moo a day keeps the boredom away

Local residents in Belper in Derbyshire have taken an unusual step to easing boredom during the coronavirus lockdown.

They've been making some moo-ing sounds.

Yes, believe it or not, for the last 19 days at 6:30 pm locals lean out their windows and make cow noises to amuse themselves.

They've also been trying to perfect their moos with all sorts of tools including a didgeridoo and microphone.

We say they deserve a pat on the head (sorry....)!