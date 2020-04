Vaisakhi - the Sikh New Year festival - is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.

It marks the start of the Punjabi New Year, but it is also a day to celebrate 1699 - the year when Sikhism was born as a collective faith.

It is celebrated on 13 or 14 April. This year, it falls on Monday the 13th of April.

Balraj and his sister have been telling us all about the Sikh special day.