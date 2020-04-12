Getty Images The PM is continuing to get better but remains in St Thomas' Hospital for now

The UK Prime minister Boris Johnson has praised the NHS staff who have been taking care of him during his stay in hospital with coronavirus.

The PM was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London last week and spent three nights in intensive care - a ward for patients who need specialist attention.

Mr Johnson, who is 55, said in a statement on Sunday, "I can't thank them enough. I owe them my life".

He is said to in the early stages of recovery, and is back on his feet and taking short walks between periods of rest.

Getty Images A colourful flower display outside St Thomas' Hospital where Mr Johnson is being treated.

During Saturday's government briefing, Home Secretary Priti Patel said, Mr Johnson needed "time and space to rest, recuperate and recover" before he can think about returning to work.

The Secretary of State Dominic Raab is currently filling in for the prime minister, leading the government in meetings and making decisions while the PM in unable to work.

What happened to Boris Johnson?

Mr Johnson tested positive for coronavirus, known specifically as Covid-19, on 27 March.

He followed the guidance of the NHS and self-isolated away from other people in his house for a week.

He felt well enough to continue leading government meetings via video calls, but his medical team advised him to go to hospital on 6 April as he had a high temperature.

Soon after he was taken to hospital, the Mr Johnson was then put in intensive care.

This is an area within a hospital that looks after patients that are more seriously ill - they might provide the patient with equipment to help them breathe.

However, Mr Johnson did not require extra help breathing and was able to leave intensive care after three nights.

Thankfully, Mr Johnson now appears to be recovering well.