What happens when sports commentators get bored in lockdown

With no sport being played at the moment because of the coronavirus there are lots of sport commentators stuck at home with not a lot to do.

Here are some of the ways they're keeping themselves occupied.

BBC Sport's Andrew Cotter has been practicing his commentary skills on his pet Labradors instead.

He's transformed fairly boring things like the dogs eating dinner and playing with a bone, into sports in their own right.

BBC Sport reporter commentates on pet labradors

Meanwhile Clive Tyldesley, famous football commentator, has been spending his time commentating on household activities like cooking and cleaning. Check out some of his best household commentary moments here.

What do sports commentators do when there's no sport?

Well they might be bored but it shows they've got some commentating skills to make cooking or even a dog eating sound interesting!