Coronavirus: Have you had a birthday during lockdown?

Lockdown can be tough, but it's even MORE difficult when you have a birthday to celebrate.

We've got some ideas to help make your birthday fun and memorable.

There are lots of ways to celebrate your birthday from home!

Whether it's calling your friends and family, baking yourself a yummy cake or planning a streaming party.

There are so many things you can do to make your day a special one.

But do remember not to be too hard on yourself if you are finding your birthday difficult.

Missing your friends and family on your birthday is totally understandable and may make you feel a bit blue.

Just remember you've got loads of birthdays to come and remember save up all your birthday plans and ideas for next year!