Britain's Got Talent: What did you think of last night's episode?

Were you blown away by the auditions in Britain's Got Talent last night?

The competition show returned to our screens for a 14th series and lots of surprises in store.

Nearly every act who performed was sent through to the next stage of the competition.

From dancers to singers to dogs to magic shows - judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden could not contain their excitement.

What did you think of the acts? Did you have a favourite?

Want the lowdown on the night? Check out our gallery below and have your say in the comments below!

The whole audience was moved by a performance from choir Sign With Me who signed and sang along to a song called This Is Me.

Judges Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden cried watching the performance.

Dancer Yakub who lives with a foster mum and dad is obsessed with practicing and performing his dance routines.

10-year-old Yakub said he did not think he was able to win the competition but all four judges gave him a yes after his dancing blew them away

His performance to the Lion King's song 'He Lives in You' moved all the judges to send him through to the next stage of the competition.

St Anne's Gospel Choir set the crowd on fire with their opening performance of Emeli Sande's 'Shine'.

Glaswegian hip hop dance group Nu Crew said they would buy a mansion if they won Britain's Got Talent.

A performance featuring five little daschunds warmed the hearts of all the judges - even Simon Cowell!

Acrobatic dance group X1X pulled incredible stunts to win their place in the next roung of Britain's Got Talent!