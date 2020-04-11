play
Watch Newsround

Britain's Got Talent: Are you excited for the new series?

Last updated at 09:04
comments
View Comments
bgt-judges-and-presentersGetty Images

It's the show we've all been waiting ages for and today is the day it returns!

Britain's Got Talent is back and it promises more show-stopping performances with a few disasters along the way... Don't say you haven't been warned!

ITV will be showing all the pre-recorded episodes but until the coronavirus lockdown is over there will be no live shows.

Until then though, they promise there will be a lot to entertain us!

The usual judging panel is back with Simon Cowell, author David Walliams, singer Alesha Dixon and entertainer Amanda Holden.

And Ant and Dec will also be presenting and introducing the acts to the stage.

But there is one celebrity appearance that you might not be expecting... It's Simon Cowell's son, Eric Cowell!

Are you excited for the first episode?

Comment below with your thoughts.

More like this

Kevin Turner
play
1:29

BGT The Champions: Being bullied didn't stop me dancing

Ant -and-Dec.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night takeaway: ITV and Anne-Marie apologise for flag sketch

Ant and Dec in 2001

Ant and Dec: What was the world like 19 years ago?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Deer-in-garden.

When humans are away, the animals come out to play

comments
7
rabbits-in-a-basket-surrounded-by-colourful-eggs

How much do you know about Easter?

comments
8
Tracy-Beaker-cast.

Brand new Tracy Beaker podcast released today!

comments
3
Newsround Home