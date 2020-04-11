Britain's Got Talent: Are you excited for the new series?

Getty Images

It's the show we've all been waiting ages for and today is the day it returns!

Britain's Got Talent is back and it promises more show-stopping performances with a few disasters along the way... Don't say you haven't been warned!

ITV will be showing all the pre-recorded episodes but until the coronavirus lockdown is over there will be no live shows.

Until then though, they promise there will be a lot to entertain us!

The usual judging panel is back with Simon Cowell, author David Walliams, singer Alesha Dixon and entertainer Amanda Holden.

And Ant and Dec will also be presenting and introducing the acts to the stage.

But there is one celebrity appearance that you might not be expecting... It's Simon Cowell's son, Eric Cowell!

Are you excited for the first episode?

