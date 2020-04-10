Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of intensive care

Getty Images

Prime Minster Boris Johnson, who was taken into hospital for treatment earlier this week after testing positive for coronavirus, appears to be getting better.

The prime minster has now been moved out of intensive care and back into a hospital ward, Downing Street has said.

While this is a good sign that he is recovering, hospital staff will still need to watch him carefully for a while to make sure he doesn't get sick again.

A spokesperson for Downing Street said that Mr Johnson was "in extremely good spirits."

Getty Images All over the country - people have been showing their support for the NHS

The prime minister was admitted into hospital on Monday, ten days after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Soon after he was taken to hospital, the Mr Johnson was then put in intensive care.

This is an area within a hospital that looks after patients that are more seriously ill - they might provide the patient with equipment to help them breathe.

Getty Images The Millenium Centre, Cardiff: On Thursday, buildings all over the UK were lit up blue in honour of 'Clap for Carers'

Thankfully, Mr Johnson appears to be recovering well.

Lots of people have been sharing their support and well wishes.

United States President Donald Trump tweeted: "Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!!"

Sir Keir Starmer, the new leader of the Labour party, said "I hope it is the beginnings of a speedy recovery."