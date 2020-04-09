Zimbabwe started a 21 day lockdown on 30 March, closing schools and stopping people from leaving their homes unless they're going to buy essential items.

Since then children like Munashe and Ruvarashe have been getting used to doing schoolwork at home.

They live in the country's capital city of Harare and are worried about how their schoolwork is being affected by the lockdown.

Ruvarashe is also disappointed that the crisis has meant she can longer go on family holiday for Easter.