With over a billion users worldwide, TikTok's growth shows no sign of slowing down.

However, with so many people to compete with, it's not easy to stand out from the crowd.

One family from Louisville, USA, have managed to do just that though. They have tapped into a dance craze called the #blindinglights challenge.

Their dance, to The Weekend's number one single, Blinding Lights, has been viewed by more than 12 million people worldwide.

De'Graft caught up with the family via video link to find out more.