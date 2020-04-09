Although South Korea was one of the first countries to report cases of coronavirus, the country hasn't introduced a lockdown.

Instead the government have issued social-distancing guidelines to stop the spread, but shops, restaurants and park are still open.

Schools have closed which means children like 13-year-old Seong-ju are preparing to take classes online instead.

He says he now feels closer to his family but more distant from his friends because they can't see each other at school or play football together like they did before.