This is the city of Wuhan in China, where the coronavirus outbreak first started.

Things there are finally beginning to turn around as the virus has eased across the city.

Now they are celebrating the city reopening with a stunning lightshow.

After more than two months of being in lockdown, they are finally allowing people to go back to something like normal life, like going back to work and being able to leave the city.

What better way to mark the occasion?! They had a colourful display of lights, with luminous bright colours all over the city for everyone to see.