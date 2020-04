11-year-old Elliott has autism, which means he sees the world a little differently.

He doesn't like loud noises and he doesn't like change.

Not being able to go to school, play sports or visit your family and friends is having a big impact on everyone's lives, but it can be extra hard for people with autism.

But Elliott has come up with lots of great ways to stay calm, creative, and on top of his school work.

