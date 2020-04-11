Incredible photos from the DEEP Indonesia International Underwater Photo competition
Check out these amazing photos from the annual DEEP Indonesia International Underwater Photo competition.
This incredible picture of a golden jellyfish, taken by Enrico Somogyi, won Best of Show at the DEEP Indonesia International Underwater Photo competition. Judge Ellen Cuylaerts said the photo: “Looks like an outer space scene...It caught my eye and made me dream of exploration.”
Enrico Somogyi/UnderwaterCompetition.com
This mysterious underwater photo called Diver in the Magic Temple taken by Petr Polach was awarded first place in the Divers category. It was taken in the Chun-Ya cave in Mexico.
Petr Polach/UnderwaterCompetition.com
These cheeky seals are the stars in Jenny Stock's prize-winning photo. She took first place in the Animal Behaviour category with this picture of two seals playing in Jurien Bay in Australia.
Jenny Stock/UnderwaterCompetition.com
Check out this beautiful photo of a fish taken in the Philippines by Eric Hou. He won the top prize in the Animal Portrait category. Hundreds of photographers from all over the world took part in the competition.
Eric Hou/UnderwaterCompetition.com
This stunning picture taken by Fressia Peng won the top prize in the Reefscapes category. It is called Twilight and was taken in the Red Sea, in Egypt.